$21.27 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will announce $21.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.13 million to $21.40 million. Green Plains Partners posted sales of $25.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full-year sales of $86.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.05 million to $87.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $88.49 million, with estimates ranging from $87.57 million to $89.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.78% and a negative return on equity of 71.28%.

GPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Green Plains Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of GPP stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $14.39. 27,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,602. The stock has a market cap of $329.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.50. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 119.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

