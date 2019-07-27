$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie set a $158.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.82.

Shares of URI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.63. United Rentals has a one year low of $94.28 and a one year high of $173.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.22.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 84,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $11,079,880.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,258,192.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Roof purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,261 shares of company stock valued at $29,791,035 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,162.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 36,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

