$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $2.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $9.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $10.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Goldman Sachs Group raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $38,020.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 179,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,469.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott J. Wright bought 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $100,089.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,902.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $157,729. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

