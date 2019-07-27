$2.13 Million in Sales Expected for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) will report sales of $2.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 million and the lowest is $1.30 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $11.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 million to $11.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.32 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $41.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.19% and a negative return on equity of 80.01%.

TTPH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,040,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 935,349 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 790,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

TTPH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 626,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,131. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.