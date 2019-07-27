$2.13 Million in Sales Expected for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) will report sales of $2.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 million and the lowest is $1.30 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $11.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 million to $11.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.32 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $41.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.19% and a negative return on equity of 80.01%.

TTPH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,040,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 935,349 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 790,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

TTPH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 626,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,131. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

