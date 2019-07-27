$178.55 Million in Sales Expected for Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) to post sales of $178.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.10 million. Hess Midstream Partners reported sales of $164.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $758.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.40 million to $772.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $874.65 million, with estimates ranging from $827.40 million to $921.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hess Midstream Partners.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $691,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,838. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $555.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

