138,450 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 138,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $43,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 99.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,336,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,562,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Barclays downgraded Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson acquired 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,744,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $1,629,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,376,174.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

