$108.80 Million in Sales Expected for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) will report $108.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.30 million and the highest is $120.30 million. Oasis Midstream Partners reported sales of $66.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $432.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $481.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $512.80 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $588.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oasis Midstream Partners.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMP shares. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE:OMP traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.75. 72,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,634. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $737.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,525,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

