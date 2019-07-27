10,191 Shares in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSMV. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 158,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 130,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1,733.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000.

Shares of VSMV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,569. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.20. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84.

