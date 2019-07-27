$1.62 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,078 shares of company stock worth $1,967,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 130,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,748,000 after purchasing an additional 153,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.94. 1,209,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,325. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $94.37 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.