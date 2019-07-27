$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Schneider National posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Schneider National had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 974,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,051. Schneider National has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Schneider National by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 91,333 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

