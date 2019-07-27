$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $714.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.98. 202,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.95. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $81.82 and a 1-year high of $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

