$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hill-Rom.
Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $714.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.98. 202,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.95. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $81.82 and a 1-year high of $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.
Hill-Rom Company Profile
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.
Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.