-$0.75 EPS Expected for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. OptiNose reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 983.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.04%. The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPTN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 1,569.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 493,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OptiNose stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,797. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.95.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

