$0.40 EPS Expected for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Haynes International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. Haynes International posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). Haynes International had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $127.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 882.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Haynes International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.70. 38,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $379.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine.

