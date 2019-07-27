-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mongodb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.28). Mongodb posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Nomura set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.15.

Mongodb stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.06. 954,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.90 and a beta of 0.16. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $184.78.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $299,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 128,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $18,939,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,605 shares of company stock worth $38,968,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 1,638.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

