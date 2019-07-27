-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

MNOV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 210,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,356. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $403.04 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 504,452 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 266,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 91,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MediciNova by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MediciNova by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in MediciNova by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

