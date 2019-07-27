-$0.09 EPS Expected for Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). Sesen Bio reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

NASDAQ SESN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. 1,593,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,631. The company has a market cap of $92.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.75. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 269,863 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

