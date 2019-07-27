-$0.07 EPS Expected for Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Ooma reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 58,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ooma has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $17.50.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 12,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $170,785.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 12,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $143,055.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,701 shares of company stock worth $417,623. 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ooma by 99,100.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Ooma by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

