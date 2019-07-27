-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioTime, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BioTime, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioTime’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.03). BioTime also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTime will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioTime.

BioTime (NASDAQ:BTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million.

Shares of BTX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. 618,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,406. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09. BioTime has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

