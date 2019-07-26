Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Update

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,000 shares, an increase of 217.6% from the June 15th total of 197,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 78,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,156. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 44.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $159,762.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 87.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $902,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

