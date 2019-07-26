Zilla (ZLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $912,954.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Zilla has a market cap of $912,954.00 and approximately $157,464.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00295044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.01655994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00121271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.