Zero 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,554.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 29.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a total market cap of $797,462.00 and $3,554.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 30.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00727050 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00207868 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00079747 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003528 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 116.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 6,565,105 coins and its circulating supply is 6,543,395 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.