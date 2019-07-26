Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNFP. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,665. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.93. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $238,105.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 129,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,628,163.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,035 shares of company stock valued at $408,750 in the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,135,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 53,626 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

