Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) to “Hold”

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,331. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Joyce Erony sold 191,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $12,806,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $200,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 715,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,310,285 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,096,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 883,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,031,000 after buying an additional 259,453 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 326.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 209,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 233,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 186,627 shares in the last quarter.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

