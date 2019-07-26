Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) to Hold

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Good Times Restaurants Inc. is a holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, they are engaged in the business of developing, owning, operating and franchising restaurants under the name Good Times Drive Thru Burgers. Good Times DriveThru Burgers restaurants are owned, operated and franchised by their subsidiary, Good Times Drive Thru Inc. Good Times Drive Thru Burgers restaurants feature a limited menu for drive-through and walk-up customers. “

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, small box' restaurant concept.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.