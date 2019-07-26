Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

BNFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.42.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.49. 6,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $883.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Lou Anne Gilmore sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $27,400.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,836.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Alexander August acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,925 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,463.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Benefitfocus by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,026,000 after buying an additional 204,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 23,992 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

