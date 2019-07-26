Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Get ATLANTIA SPA/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Company Profile

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (ATASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.