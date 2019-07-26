Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARCB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $725.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.09. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $711.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.33 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

