Zacks Investment Research Lowers Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Talos Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,957. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.43. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.24. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $178.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $12,809,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 181,910 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 622,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 106,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,100,000 after acquiring an additional 45,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.