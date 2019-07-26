Zacks Investment Research Lowers Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of ESTE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 1,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,698. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $278.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

