Zacks Investment Research Lowers Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 3,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,111. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $378.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

