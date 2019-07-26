Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CDLX. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.43.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.65. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.11 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 84.02% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,304,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,476 in the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cardlytics by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

