Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) to Hold

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BL. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Blackline stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. 337,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 0.88. Blackline has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $58.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,695. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 70.6% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 2,845.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

