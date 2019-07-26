Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Sell

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

NYSE LADR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 2,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 106.07, a current ratio of 106.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.38 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $25,648.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 523,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,399,158.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 91,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

