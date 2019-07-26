Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KRP. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,578. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $24.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company has a market cap of $369.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.32 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Minerals & Royalties Haymaker sold 3,200,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $52,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Lancaster Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP now owns 536,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

