Zacks: Brokerages Set $9.00 Target Price for HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. HyreCar’s rating score has improved by 11.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given HyreCar an industry rank of 146 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Daseke in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Achieve Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

HyreCar stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 164,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,843. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a negative net margin of 96.10%. The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi bought 22,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $89,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,068 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HyreCar (HYRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.