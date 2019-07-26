Zacks: Brokerages Set $12.25 Target Price for EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $12.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned EuroDry an industry rank of 153 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get EuroDry alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDRY shares. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of TrovaGene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of EDRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.22. 695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 million and a PE ratio of 34.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.48. EuroDry had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.