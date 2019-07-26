Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will report sales of $10.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.64 billion. Nike reported sales of $9.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full-year sales of $42.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.03 billion to $42.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $45.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.42 billion to $46.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anaplan from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $53.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $89.86.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $6,636,550. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nike by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,074,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,263,116,000 after acquiring an additional 796,906 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nike by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,231 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $86.87. 1,132,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Nike has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

