Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Mastercard posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.52.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $63,382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares in the company, valued at $107,302,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,588 shares of company stock valued at $86,727,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,701,899,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 673.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,850,000 after purchasing an additional 720,407 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,105,000 after purchasing an additional 704,133 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $279.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Mastercard has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $280.90. The stock has a market cap of $286.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

