Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.15. Jagged Peak Energy posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jagged Peak Energy.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

JAG has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Williams Capital initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jagged Peak Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

NYSE JAG traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $7.23. 1,424,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $66,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 24,400 shares of company stock worth $220,348 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $6,552,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,257,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,086,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after acquiring an additional 502,834 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,384,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,332 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 322,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

