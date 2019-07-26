Zacks: Brokerages Expect FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FGL’s earnings. FGL reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FGL will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FGL.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.89 million. FGL had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 20.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FG. Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. FGL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:FG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.02. FGL has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in FGL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FGL by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 226,275 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FGL by 43.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 53,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FGL by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

