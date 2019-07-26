Zacks: Brokerages Expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 214,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $278.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.83. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,530 shares in the company, valued at $717,941.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 145,342 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 296.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 57,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 57,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

