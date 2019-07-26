Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Cheesecake Factory posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $599.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 700 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,673.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $202,486. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 620,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

