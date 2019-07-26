Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) to announce earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Nomura decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.31.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $7,929,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,140 shares of company stock worth $39,388,256. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,636,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 291.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,371,000 after acquiring an additional 547,787 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 323.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 257,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,193,000 after buying an additional 156,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $18,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $109.59. 10,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $95.63 and a twelve month high of $147.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

