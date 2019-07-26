Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.19 Million

Equities analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce $302.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.10 million and the highest is $320.00 million. DexCom reported sales of $242.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.65.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.77. The stock had a trading volume of 347,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,261. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 512.57 and a beta of 0.82. DexCom has a one year low of $92.33 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In other news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total transaction of $309,576.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 7,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $978,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,065 shares of company stock worth $8,207,313 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.