Zacks: Analysts Expect CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.55 Million

Brokerages expect CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) to report $114.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.80 million. CAI International posted sales of $105.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $466.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.90 million to $481.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $493.60 million, with estimates ranging from $458.70 million to $528.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). CAI International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $111.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CAI International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in CAI International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 414,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 16.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 28,607 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CAI International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CAI traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. 1,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. CAI International has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

