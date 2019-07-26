Zacks: Analysts Expect Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Adverum Biotechnologies also reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.90.

ADVM stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.20 and a current ratio of 18.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $932.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

