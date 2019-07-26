Zacks: Analysts Expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Accenture posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Accenture has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $192.38.

ACN opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.62. Accenture has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $196.36.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,147 shares of company stock worth $9,464,808 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 105,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

