Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will post sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.77. 73,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $116.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

In related news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $692,450.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,969.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $2,993,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,613 shares of company stock worth $7,963,366. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Zoetis by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

