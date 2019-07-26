Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Sailpoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Beigene to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.21.

In other news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 26,284 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $523,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $907,487 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 46,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,620. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

