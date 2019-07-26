Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $10.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $10.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 328.65% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.79. 494,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,618. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $298.11 and a 12 month high of $414.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total value of $190,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

